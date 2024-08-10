BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades LEG Immobilien SE (LSE:0QC9)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for LEG Immobilien SE (LSE:0QC9) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.86% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for LEG Immobilien SE is 90.78 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 78.44 GBX to a high of 141.00 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 6.86% from its latest reported closing price of 84.96 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for LEG Immobilien SE is 889MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 255 funds or institutions reporting positions in LEG Immobilien SE. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QC9 is 0.29%, an increase of 6.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 12,492K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 2,239K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,300K shares , representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QC9 by 14.20% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,024K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,011K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QC9 by 0.82% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 612K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 604K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QC9 by 6.18% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 531K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 527K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QC9 by 0.38% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 468K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 417K shares , representing an increase of 11.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QC9 by 2.79% over the last quarter.

