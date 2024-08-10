BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Koninklijke Philips N.V. (ENXTAM:PHIA)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (ENXTAM:PHIA) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.54% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Koninklijke Philips N.V. is € 28,28/share. The forecasts range from a low of € 23,23 to a high of € 36,75. The average price target represents an increase of 7.54% from its latest reported closing price of € 26,30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Koninklijke Philips N.V. is 19,478MM, an increase of 7.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 313 funds or institutions reporting positions in Koninklijke Philips N.V.. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHIA is 0.38%, an increase of 1.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.91% to 171,789K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 38,253K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,503K shares , representing an increase of 7.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHIA by 12.05% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,806K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,706K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHIA by 21.26% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 9,654K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,113K shares , representing an increase of 5.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHIA by 13.00% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND - BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND Investor A holds 9,265K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,367K shares , representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHIA by 20.80% over the last quarter.

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 7,875K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,953K shares , representing an increase of 11.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHIA by 6.75% over the last quarter.

