BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Koninklijke Philips N.V. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A2M)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Koninklijke Philips N.V. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A2M) from Underperform to Neutral.

There are 384 funds or institutions reporting positions in Koninklijke Philips N.V. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 8.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A2M is 0.15%, an increase of 9.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.30% to 75,905K shares.

Mondrian Investment Partners holds 9,553K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,582K shares , representing an increase of 31.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A2M by 1.29% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 6,845K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,215K shares , representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A2M by 22.57% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 3,011K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,270K shares , representing an increase of 57.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A2M by 191.62% over the last quarter.

Brandywine Global Investment Management holds 2,210K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,133K shares , representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A2M by 20.31% over the last quarter.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley holds 1,934K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,020K shares , representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A2M by 25.66% over the last quarter.

