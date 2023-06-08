BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Klepierre (EPA:LI)

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Klepierre (EPA:LI) from Underperform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.46% Downside

As of June 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Klepierre is 22.42. The forecasts range from a low of 12.42 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.46% from its latest reported closing price of 22.52.

The projected annual revenue for Klepierre is 1,151MM, a decrease of 26.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.38.

Klepierre Maintains 7.77% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.77%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in Klepierre. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LI is 0.26%, an increase of 0.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.86% to 30,548K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,484K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,501K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LI by 6.88% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,262K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,407K shares, representing a decrease of 6.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LI by 7.31% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,441K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,427K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LI by 8.08% over the last quarter.

CSFAX - Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc. holds 1,129K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,056K shares, representing an increase of 6.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LI by 7.82% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,129K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,111K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LI by 6.21% over the last quarter.

