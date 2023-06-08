BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades ISS A (XCSE:ISS)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for ISS A (XCSE:ISS) from Neutral to Outperform .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in ISS A. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISS is 0.37%, a decrease of 6.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 15,950K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,427K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,465K shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISS by 0.13% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,420K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,414K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISS by 10.32% over the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 1,239K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,255K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISS by 1.02% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 928K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VVPSX - Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fund Investor Class Shares holds 880K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,360K shares, representing a decrease of 54.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISS by 6.04% over the last quarter.

