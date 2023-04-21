BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Inmobiliaria Colonial Socimi (XMAD:COL)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Inmobiliaria Colonial Socimi (XMAD:COL) from Neutral to Outperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II - Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 10.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COL by 14.82% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 700K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 693K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COL by 16.66% over the last quarter.

PTEU - Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COL by 8.11% over the last quarter.

PXRAX - Virtus Duff & Phelps International Real Estate Securities Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing a decrease of 108.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COL by 45.65% over the last quarter.

FEP - First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund holds 62K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing a decrease of 8.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COL by 11.26% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inmobiliaria Colonial Socimi. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COL is 0.23%, an increase of 4.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.36% to 27,813K shares.

