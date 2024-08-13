BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (IMQCF)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCPK:IMQCF) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.51% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI is $8.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.06 to a high of $11.01. The average price target represents an increase of 58.51% from its latest reported closing price of $5.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI is 421MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMQCF is 0.19%, an increase of 9.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.24% to 28,386K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,429K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 3,183K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 978K shares , representing an increase of 69.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMQCF by 193.81% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,627K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,585K shares , representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMQCF by 21.60% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,103K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,085K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMQCF by 1.62% over the last quarter.

POSAX - Global Real Estate Securities Fund holds 2,044K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,214K shares , representing a decrease of 8.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMQCF by 7.47% over the last quarter.

