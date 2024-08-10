BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades ING Groep N.V. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A2K)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for ING Groep N.V. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A2K) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.73% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for ING Groep N.V. - Depositary Receipt () is 20.41 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 17.58 GBX to a high of 24.21 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 53.73% from its latest reported closing price of 13.28 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for ING Groep N.V. - Depositary Receipt () is 22,808MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 424 funds or institutions reporting positions in ING Groep N.V. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A2K is 0.12%, an increase of 1.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.68% to 171,994K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 65,952K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,677K shares , representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A2K by 0.44% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 8,499K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,795K shares , representing a decrease of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A2K by 74.73% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,563K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,568K shares , representing a decrease of 13.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A2K by 76.18% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 7,137K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,276K shares , representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A2K by 2.09% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 4,892K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,992K shares , representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A2K by 193.75% over the last quarter.

