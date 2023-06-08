BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades ICADE (EPA:ICAD)

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for ICADE (EPA:ICAD) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.29% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for ICADE is 51.02. The forecasts range from a low of 21.51 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 25.29% from its latest reported closing price of 40.72.

The projected annual revenue for ICADE is 773MM, a decrease of 57.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.31.

ICADE Maintains 10.63% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 10.63%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 6.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 158 funds or institutions reporting positions in ICADE. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 8.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICAD is 0.10%, a decrease of 0.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.40% to 11,612K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Granahan Investment Management holds 2,150K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,849K shares, representing a decrease of 32.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICAD by 49.12% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager Small Cap Growth Fund holds 915K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,098K shares, representing a decrease of 19.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICAD by 46.86% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 911K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 328K shares, representing an increase of 63.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICAD by 80.67% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 741K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICAD by 34.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 695K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

