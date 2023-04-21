BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades ICADE (EPA:ICAD)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for ICADE (EPA:ICAD) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.15% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ICADE is $5.02. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 88.15% from its latest reported closing price of $42.32.

The projected annual revenue for ICADE is $39MM, a decrease of 97.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AFMCX - Acuitas US Microcap Fund Institutional Shares holds 34K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IRFAX - Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. holds 171K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing an increase of 48.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICAD by 105.59% over the last quarter.

VGSRX - Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate Fund Institutional Shares holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 32.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICAD by 52.69% over the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services holds 18K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAS - Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF holds 19K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in ICADE. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 12.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICAD is 0.11%, an increase of 21.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.74% to 13,387K shares.

