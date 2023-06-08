BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Heineken (AMS:HEIA)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Heineken (AMS:HEIA) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.32% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heineken is 113.69. The forecasts range from a low of 70.24 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 19.32% from its latest reported closing price of 95.28.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Heineken is 31,950MM, an increase of 11.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.39.

Heineken Maintains 1.82% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.82%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heineken. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEIA is 0.59%, an increase of 9.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.43% to 43,102K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 7,146K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,141K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,171K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEIA by 0.96% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 2,057K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,739K shares, representing an increase of 15.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEIA by 28.66% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,927K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,815K shares, representing an increase of 5.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEIA by 12.25% over the last quarter.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 1,819K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,338K shares, representing a decrease of 28.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEIA by 23.00% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.