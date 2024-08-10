BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Gecina (LSE:0OPE)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Gecina (LSE:0OPE) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.30% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Gecina is 112.18 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 75.36 GBX to a high of 128.46 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 24.30% from its latest reported closing price of 90.25 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gecina is 695MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gecina. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 5.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0OPE is 0.19%, an increase of 7.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.29% to 5,444K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 718K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 712K shares , representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0OPE by 10.54% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 428K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 418K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0OPE by 19.14% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 329K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 263K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 250K shares , representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0OPE by 8.25% over the last quarter.

GSAKX - Goldman Sachs International Equity Income Fund holds 233K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares , representing an increase of 9.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0OPE by 9.94% over the last quarter.

