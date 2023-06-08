BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Faurecia SE (EPA:EO)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Faurecia SE (EPA:EO) from Underperform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.70% Upside

As of June 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Faurecia SE is 26.31. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 23.70% from its latest reported closing price of 21.27.

The projected annual revenue for Faurecia SE is 27,556MM, an increase of 8.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Faurecia SE. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EO is 0.21%, an increase of 31.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.88% to 16,056K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TEMFX - Templeton Foreign Fund holds 3,110K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,236K shares, representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EO by 19.96% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 1,779K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,849K shares, representing a decrease of 3.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EO by 9.63% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,715K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares, representing an increase of 77.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EO by 354.87% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,211K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,206K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EO by 33.64% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 832K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 827K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EO by 10.81% over the last quarter.

