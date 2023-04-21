BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Faurecia SE (EPA:EO)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Faurecia SE (EPA:EO) from Underperform to Outperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 68K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 37.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EO by 19.65% over the last quarter.

PISMX - International Small Company Fund Institutional holds 179K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares, representing an increase of 7.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EO by 31.84% over the last quarter.

MXIVX - Great-West International Value Fund Investor Class holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEUR - iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF holds 58K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EO by 9.18% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 171K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares, representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EO by 11.59% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Faurecia SE. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 17.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EO is 0.17%, an increase of 29.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.54% to 17,578K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.