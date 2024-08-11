BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Endesa, S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (ELEZY)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Endesa, S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:ELEZY) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.52% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Endesa, S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is $11.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.76 to a high of $14.26. The average price target represents an increase of 16.52% from its latest reported closing price of $9.99 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Endesa, S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is 22,272MM, a decrease of 0.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Endesa, S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELEZY is 0.01%, an increase of 179.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.64% to 42K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hancock Whitney holds 40K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing an increase of 17.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELEZY by 179.58% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.