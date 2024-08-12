BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Endesa (ELEZF)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Endesa (OTCPK:ELEZF) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.48% Upside

As of January 18, 2024, the average one-year price target for Endesa is $23.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.41 to a high of $28.23. The average price target represents an increase of 23.48% from its latest reported closing price of $19.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Endesa is 22,272MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Endesa. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELEZF is 0.26%, an increase of 5.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.23% to 51,605K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 9,158K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,937K shares , representing a decrease of 19.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELEZF by 27.28% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,356K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,325K shares , representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELEZF by 11.28% over the last quarter.

HFQAX - Janus Henderson Global Equity Income Fund holds 2,713K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,024K shares , representing an increase of 25.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELEZF by 31.59% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,616K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,581K shares , representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELEZF by 13.20% over the last quarter.

TGVAX - Thornburg International Value Fund - holds 2,281K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,932K shares , representing an increase of 15.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELEZF by 2.06% over the last quarter.

