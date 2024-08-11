BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Ebro Foods (BME:EBRO)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Ebro Foods (BME:EBRO) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.18% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ebro Foods is €20.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of €17.68 to a high of €22.36. The average price target represents an increase of 28.18% from its latest reported closing price of €15.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ebro Foods is 3,077MM, a decrease of 0.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ebro Foods. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 10.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBRO is 0.06%, an increase of 1.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 31.59% to 4,131K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,375K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,427K shares , representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBRO by 3.97% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 691K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 973K shares , representing a decrease of 40.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBRO by 38.28% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 438K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares , representing a decrease of 19.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBRO by 18.18% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 202K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares , representing a decrease of 6.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBRO by 5.55% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 197K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares , representing a decrease of 44.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBRO by 41.11% over the last quarter.

