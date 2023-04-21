BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Deutsche Boerse (FWB:DB1)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Deutsche Boerse (FWB:DB1) from Neutral to Outperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BGALX - Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund Class 4 holds 50K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DB1 by 7.09% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP BlackRock Global Allocation Fund Standard Class holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 13.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DB1 by 22.08% over the last quarter.

MMIUX - MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price International Equity Fund Class I holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 5.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DB1 by 12.95% over the last quarter.

FQITX - Fidelity SAI International Quality Index Fund holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 4.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DB1 by 5.87% over the last quarter.

TEMWX - Templeton World Fund holds 334K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 353K shares, representing a decrease of 5.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DB1 by 7.52% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Boerse. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 3.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DB1 is 0.66%, a decrease of 9.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.60% to 36,450K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

