BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Deutsche Bank (FWB:DBK)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Deutsche Bank (FWB:DBK) from Underperform to Neutral .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Schroders VCP Global Allocation Portfolio Class 3 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EUFN - iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF holds 1,754K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,779K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBK by 6.96% over the last quarter.

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust - PFM Multi-Manager International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 85K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing an increase of 8.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBK by 22.02% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - MetLife MSCI EAFE Index Portfolio holds 134K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEUR - iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF holds 780K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 712K shares, representing an increase of 8.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBK by 22.72% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 523 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Bank. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBK is 0.47%, an increase of 35.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.55% to 603,726K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

