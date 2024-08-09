BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Dassault Aviation société anonyme (WBAG:DAA2)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Dassault Aviation société anonyme (WBAG:DAA2) from Neutral to Outperform.

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dassault Aviation société anonyme. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAA2 is 0.16%, an increase of 3.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.73% to 4,091K shares.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 708K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 687K shares , representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAA2 by 18.75% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 313K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares , representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAA2 by 9.79% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 249K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares , representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAA2 by 4.67% over the last quarter.

MKVHX - MFS International Large Cap Value Fund R6 holds 229K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares , representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAA2 by 1.68% over the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 223K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 253K shares , representing a decrease of 13.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAA2 by 0.83% over the last quarter.

