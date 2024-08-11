BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Danone S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (DANOY)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Danone S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:DANOY) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.19% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Danone S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is $16.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.41 to a high of $27.42. The average price target represents an increase of 30.19% from its latest reported closing price of $12.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Danone S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is 30,682MM, an increase of 12.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danone S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 13.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DANOY is 0.34%, an increase of 13.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 52.53% to 28,409K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 26,501K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,665K shares , representing an increase of 44.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DANOY by 64.87% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Blue Chip Income and Growth Fund Class 1 holds 883K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NIAGX - Nia Impact Solutions Fund holds 160K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 103K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares , representing an increase of 5.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DANOY by 0.77% over the last quarter.

Great Lakes Advisors holds 99K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 88.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DANOY by 784.32% over the last quarter.

