BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Danone (BRSE:DAN)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Danone (BRSE:DAN) from Underperform to Neutral.

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danone. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAN is 0.56%, an increase of 5.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.32% to 150,677K shares.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 21,762K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 10,211K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 9,848K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,231K shares , representing an increase of 6.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 2.66% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,604K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,519K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 9.20% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 6,521K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

