BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (FWB:EVD)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (FWB:EVD) from Underperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.30% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA is 71.06. The forecasts range from a low of 59.59 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 1.30% from its latest reported closing price of 70.15.

The projected annual revenue for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA is 1,952MM, an increase of 1.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.13.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA Maintains 1.51% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.51%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 143 funds or institutions reporting positions in CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVD is 0.62%, an increase of 15.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.83% to 13,888K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 2,293K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,373K shares, representing a decrease of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVD by 32.81% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 1,456K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,392K shares, representing an increase of 4.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVD by 32.49% over the last quarter.

FNGAX - Franklin International Growth Fund holds 899K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109K shares, representing a decrease of 23.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVD by 8.98% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 775K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 785K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVD by 23.73% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 770K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares, representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVD by 50.16% over the last quarter.

