BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Crédit Agricole S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (CRARY)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Crédit Agricole S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:CRARY) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.10% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Crédit Agricole S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is $8.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.87 to a high of $12.26. The average price target represents an increase of 18.10% from its latest reported closing price of $7.54 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Crédit Agricole S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is 24,799MM, an increase of 1.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crédit Agricole S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRARY is 0.82%, an increase of 45.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.27% to 259K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ativo Capital Management holds 180K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRARY by 6.35% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 37K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing an increase of 25.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRARY by 20.69% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 33K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 7.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRARY by 33.88% over the last quarter.

Themes ETF Trust - Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRARY by 2.15% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.