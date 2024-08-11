BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Clariant (CLZNF)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Clariant (OTCPK:CLZNF) from Neutral to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clariant. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLZNF is 0.06%, an increase of 15.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.94% to 20,830K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,162K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,100K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLZNF by 14.09% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,869K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,830K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLZNF by 11.88% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 1,419K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,263K shares , representing an increase of 10.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLZNF by 24.96% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,241K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,179K shares , representing an increase of 4.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLZNF by 16.17% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,076K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.