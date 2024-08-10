BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Carlsberg A (WBAG:CARL)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Carlsberg A (WBAG:CARL) from Neutral to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 311 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carlsberg A. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CARL is 0.35%, an increase of 13.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.04% to 28,443K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 3,781K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,852K shares , representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARL by 0.35% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 1,850K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,604K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,611K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARL by 4.71% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 1,572K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,097K shares , representing an increase of 30.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARL by 40.17% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,270K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,246K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARL by 1.96% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

