BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Carlsberg A (CABGY)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Carlsberg A (OTCPK:CABGY) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 126.18% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Carlsberg A is $62.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.83 to a high of $86.66. The average price target represents an increase of 126.18% from its latest reported closing price of $27.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Carlsberg A is 78,356MM, an increase of 6.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 62.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carlsberg A. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CABGY is 0.02%, an increase of 80.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.01% to 20K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LAZARD RETIREMENT SERIES INC - Lazard Retirement Global Dynamic Multi-Asset Portfolio Investor Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing a decrease of 5.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABGY by 3.35% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 8.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CABGY by 6.85% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 7.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CABGY by 20.33% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 41.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CABGY by 0.34% over the last quarter.

GDMIX - Lazard Global Dynamic Multi-Asset Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 10.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABGY by 6.49% over the last quarter.

