BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Bureau Veritas SA - Depositary Receipt () (BVVBY)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Bureau Veritas SA - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:BVVBY) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.04% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bureau Veritas SA - Depositary Receipt () is $71.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $57.39 to a high of $90.64. The average price target represents an increase of 20.04% from its latest reported closing price of $59.76 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bureau Veritas SA - Depositary Receipt () is 6,246MM, an increase of 4.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bureau Veritas SA - Depositary Receipt (). This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BVVBY is 0.03%, an increase of 26.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.87% to 7K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LAZARD RETIREMENT SERIES INC - Lazard Retirement Global Dynamic Multi-Asset Portfolio Investor Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing a decrease of 6.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVVBY by 12.78% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 19.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVVBY by 10.75% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 9.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVVBY by 18.03% over the last quarter.

GDMIX - Lazard Global Dynamic Multi-Asset Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 10.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVVBY by 17.29% over the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.