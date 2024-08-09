BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Bureau Veritas (ENXTPA:BVI)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Bureau Veritas (ENXTPA:BVI) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.42% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bureau Veritas is €32.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of €26.26 to a high of €41.48. The average price target represents an increase of 18.42% from its latest reported closing price of €27.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bureau Veritas is 6,259MM, an increase of 4.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.37.

Bureau Veritas Maintains 2.99% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.99%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.31% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bureau Veritas. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BVI is 0.43%, an increase of 1.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.27% to 1,054K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 269K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares , representing an increase of 20.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVI by 38.37% over the last quarter.

GIEYX - INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND Institutional holds 166K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares , representing a decrease of 45.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVI by 21.55% over the last quarter.

CMIUX - Six Circles Managed Equity Portfolio International Unconstrained Fund holds 99K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares , representing an increase of 7.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVI by 13.65% over the last quarter.

NOINX - Northern International Equity Index Fund holds 80K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BBTIX - Bridge Builder Tax Managed International Equity Fund holds 72K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

