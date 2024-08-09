BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Befesa (XTRA:BFSA)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Befesa (XTRA:BFSA) from Underperform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.33% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Befesa is 39,43 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 30,30 € to a high of 47,25 €. The average price target represents an increase of 44.33% from its latest reported closing price of 27,32 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Befesa is 1,221MM, an increase of 2.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.12.

Befesa Maintains 2.67% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.67%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.38% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Befesa. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFSA is 0.20%, an increase of 8.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 3,219K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 554K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 541K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFSA by 20.34% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 334K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 329K shares , representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFSA by 15.12% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 225K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares , representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFSA by 20.61% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 212K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares , representing an increase of 20.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFSA by 2.02% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 173K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares , representing an increase of 8.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFSA by 6.75% over the last quarter.

