BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Befesa (BFSAF)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Befesa (OTCPK:BFSAF) from Underperform to Outperform.

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Befesa. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFSAF is 0.20%, an increase of 8.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 3,219K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 554K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 541K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFSAF by 20.34% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 334K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 329K shares , representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFSAF by 15.12% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 225K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares , representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFSAF by 20.61% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 212K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares , representing an increase of 20.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFSAF by 2.02% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 173K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares , representing an increase of 8.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFSAF by 6.75% over the last quarter.

