BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Bayerische Motoren Werke (FWB:BMW)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Bayerische Motoren Werke (FWB:BMW) from Neutral to Outperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PBDM - Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 12.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMW by 7.26% over the last quarter.

TGRHX - Transamerica International Growth I2 holds 184K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares, representing a decrease of 42.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMW by 23.34% over the last quarter.

JHID - John Hancock International High Dividend ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

GIDHX - Goldman Sachs International Equity Dividend and Premium Fund Institutional holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 20.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMW by 3.04% over the last quarter.

FIONX - Fidelity SAI International Index Fund holds 68K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing a decrease of 17.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMW by 8.53% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bayerische Motoren Werke. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMW is 0.55%, an increase of 12.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.54% to 46,717K shares.

