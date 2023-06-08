News & Insights

BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Aramis Group (PAR:ARAMI)

June 08, 2023 — 05:42 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Aramis Group (PAR:ARAMI) from Underperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.89% Upside

As of May 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aramis Group is 5.67. The forecasts range from a low of 3.54 to a high of $10.40. The average price target represents an increase of 25.89% from its latest reported closing price of 4.50.

The projected annual revenue for Aramis Group is 2,067MM, an increase of 16.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FR:ARAMI / Aramis Group S.A. Shares Held by Institutions

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 227K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 112K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 91K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing an increase of 6.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARAMI by 36.83% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 60K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

