BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Anheuser-Busch InBev (EBR:ABI)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Anheuser-Busch InBev (EBR:ABI) from Neutral to Outperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock Series Fund, Inc. - BlackRock Balanced Capital Portfolio holds 120K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 92.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABI by 20.11% over the last quarter.

MBAAX - Global Strategist Portfolio Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABI by 21.37% over the last quarter.

FLCNX - Fidelity Contrafund K6 holds 258K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares, representing an increase of 16.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABI by 55.75% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 275K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 219K shares, representing an increase of 20.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABI by 54.41% over the last quarter.

SEEIX - Sit International Equity Fund - Class I holds 159K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,068K shares, representing a decrease of 4,960.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABI by 63.04% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anheuser-Busch InBev. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABI is 0.56%, an increase of 4.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.52% to 625,988K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.