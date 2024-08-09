BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades AIXTRON SE (WBAG:AIXT)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for AIXTRON SE (WBAG:AIXT) from Underperform to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in AIXTRON SE. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 8.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIXT is 0.37%, an increase of 29.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.22% to 22,162K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 2,796K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,881K shares , representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIXT by 36.60% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,263K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 1,748K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,041K shares , representing a decrease of 16.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIXT by 48.45% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,471K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,456K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIXT by 39.64% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 1,316K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 257K shares , representing an increase of 80.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIXT by 196.67% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.