BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Aena SME (XMAD:AENA)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Aena SME (XMAD:AENA) from Neutral to Outperform .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aena SME. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 6.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AENA is 0.55%, an increase of 12.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.76% to 12,537K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GLIFX - Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 1,284K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,449K shares, representing a decrease of 12.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AENA by 8.08% over the last quarter.

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 1,278K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,355K shares, representing a decrease of 5.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AENA by 25.03% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 929K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 939K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AENA by 7.79% over the last quarter.

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 727K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 539K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 536K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AENA by 20.23% over the last quarter.

