BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Adyen N.V. - Depositary Receipt () (ADYEY)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Adyen N.V. - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:ADYEY) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4,801.61% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Adyen N.V. - Depositary Receipt () is $629.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.14 to a high of $999.36. The average price target represents an increase of 4,801.61% from its latest reported closing price of $12.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Adyen N.V. - Depositary Receipt () is 2,415MM, an increase of 48.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 36.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adyen N.V. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 10.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADYEY is 1.23%, an increase of 27.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.61% to 7,338K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Glynn Capital Management holds 1,867K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,680K shares , representing an increase of 10.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADYEY by 15.98% over the last quarter.

ARKW - ARK Next Generation Internet ETF holds 1,258K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,520K shares , representing a decrease of 20.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADYEY by 20.67% over the last quarter.

LCG - Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF holds 766K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 742K shares , representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADYEY by 5.51% over the last quarter.

WFEIX - Wells Fargo Enterprise Fund Institutional Class holds 755K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PARNX - Parnassus Fund Investor Shares holds 720K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

