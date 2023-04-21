BNP PARIBAS EXANE Maintains Worldline (EPA:WLN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE maintained coverage of Worldline (EPA:WLN) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RTIYX - Multifactor International Equity Fund Class Y holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IVLU - iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF holds 60K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 9.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLN by 1.73% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 38.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLN by 35.45% over the last quarter.

DMXF - iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLN by 2.12% over the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Allocation Fund Class R holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 50.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLN by 120.42% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Worldline. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WLN is 0.32%, a decrease of 10.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.17% to 50,430K shares.

