BNP PARIBAS EXANE Maintains Warehouses De Pauw CVA (EBR:WDP) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE maintained coverage of Warehouses De Pauw CVA (EBR:WDP) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.26% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Warehouses De Pauw CVA is $30.05. The forecasts range from a low of $21.72 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 9.26% from its latest reported closing price of $27.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warehouses De Pauw CVA. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDP is 0.21%, an increase of 12.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.28% to 19,786K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,043K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,902K shares, representing an increase of 6.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDP by 13.07% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,707K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,693K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDP by 12.69% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,191K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,063K shares, representing an increase of 10.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDP by 10.36% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 855K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 851K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDP by 2.76% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 728K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 677K shares, representing an increase of 7.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDP by 13.96% over the last quarter.

