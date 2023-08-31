BNP PARIBAS EXANE Maintains Vonovia SE (FWB:VNA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE maintained coverage of Vonovia SE (FWB:VNA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.78% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vonovia SE is 31.51. The forecasts range from a low of 17.42 to a high of $74.13. The average price target represents an increase of 54.78% from its latest reported closing price of 20.36.

The projected annual revenue for Vonovia SE is 4,045MM, a decrease of 37.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.72.

Vonovia SE Maintains 4.17% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.17%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.46%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vonovia SE. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 5.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNA is 0.34%, a decrease of 15.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.23% to 77,357K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,348K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,345K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNA by 23.09% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,392K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,434K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNA by 1.46% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 5,171K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,867K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,789K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNA by 23.44% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 3,767K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,749K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNA by 18.92% over the last quarter.

