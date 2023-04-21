BNP PARIBAS EXANE Maintains Vonovia SE (FWB:VNA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE maintained coverage of Vonovia SE (FWB:VNA) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MMIUX - MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price International Equity Fund Class I holds 30K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NZAC - SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NRFAX - AEW Global Focused Real Estate Fund holds 31K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 6.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNA by 25.07% over the last quarter.

MGLAX - MFS Global Real Estate Fund A holds 2,394K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,357K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNA by 5.10% over the last quarter.

FNDF - Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF holds 185K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares, representing an increase of 25.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNA by 4.58% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 347 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vonovia SE. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 4.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNA is 0.46%, an increase of 0.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.39% to 88,224K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

