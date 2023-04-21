BNP PARIBAS EXANE Maintains Vitesco Technologies Group (FRA:VTSC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE maintained coverage of Vitesco Technologies Group (FRA:VTSC) with a Neutral recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AALGX - Thrivent Global Stock Fund holds 155K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing a decrease of 33.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTSC by 30.01% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 207K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RIFCX - International Developed Markets Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 37.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTSC by 42.77% over the last quarter.

DBAW - Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTSC by 2.32% over the last quarter.

