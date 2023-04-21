News & Insights

BNP PARIBAS EXANE Maintains Vitesco Technologies Group (FRA:VTSC) Neutral Recommendation

April 21, 2023 — 10:52 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE maintained coverage of Vitesco Technologies Group (FRA:VTSC) with a Neutral recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DE:VTSC / Vitesco Technologies Group AG Shares Held by Institutions

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AALGX - Thrivent Global Stock Fund holds 155K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing a decrease of 33.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTSC by 30.01% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 207K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RIFCX - International Developed Markets Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 37.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTSC by 42.77% over the last quarter.

DBAW - Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTSC by 2.32% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

