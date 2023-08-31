BNP PARIBAS EXANE Maintains Umicore (EBR:UMI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE maintained coverage of Umicore (EBR:UMI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.59% Upside

As of August 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Umicore is 31.75. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 32.59% from its latest reported closing price of 23.95.

The projected annual revenue for Umicore is 4,277MM, a decrease of 81.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.07.

Umicore Maintains 3.34% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.34%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Umicore. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMI is 0.18%, a decrease of 14.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.80% to 34,679K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 12,319K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,373K shares, representing a decrease of 16.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMI by 29.14% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 3,040K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,614K shares, representing an increase of 13.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMI by 0.31% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,715K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,716K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMI by 13.09% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,623K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,572K shares, representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMI by 18.50% over the last quarter.

BGETX - Baillie Gifford EAFE Fund Class 2 holds 1,451K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

