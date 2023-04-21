BNP PARIBAS EXANE Maintains thyssenkrupp (FWB:TKA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE maintained coverage of thyssenkrupp (FWB:TKA) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MASTER INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO - International Tilts Master Portfolio holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 99.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKA by 29,799.88% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 71K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 43.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKA by 115.03% over the last quarter.

NOIAX - Natixis Oakmark International Fund holds 588K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 756K shares, representing a decrease of 28.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKA by 1.51% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 345K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares, representing an increase of 10.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKA by 23.58% over the last quarter.

IDEV - iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF holds 266K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares, representing an increase of 21.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKA by 31.01% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in thyssenkrupp. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 20.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKA is 0.22%, a decrease of 3.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.23% to 74,935K shares.

