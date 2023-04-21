BNP PARIBAS EXANE Maintains Stillfront Group AB (SF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE maintained coverage of Stillfront Group AB (SF) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 2,069K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,986K shares, representing an increase of 3.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SF by 22.97% over the last quarter.

COSAX - Columbia Overseas Core Fund holds 1,333K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,282K shares, representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SF by 21.57% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 972K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 730K shares, representing an increase of 24.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SF by 1.19% over the last quarter.

AVDEX - Avantis International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 75K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SF by 25.14% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stillfront Group AB. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SF is 0.10%, a decrease of 46.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.93% to 46,883K shares.

