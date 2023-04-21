BNP PARIBAS EXANE Maintains Schaeffler (FWB:SHA) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE maintained coverage of Schaeffler (FWB:SHA) with a Underperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 283K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares, representing an increase of 9.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHA by 18.84% over the last quarter.

AVSD - Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 47.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHA by 16.62% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Templeton Foreign Value Portfolio Class 2 holds 147K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 141K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares, representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHA by 7.25% over the last quarter.

CABNX - AB GLOBAL RISK ALLOCATION FUND, INC. holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schaeffler. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHA is 0.18%, an increase of 41.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.51% to 5,995K shares.

