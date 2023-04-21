BNP PARIBAS EXANE Maintains Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE maintained coverage of Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FITMX - Fidelity SAI International Momentum Index Fund holds 37K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing a decrease of 8.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RI by 0.62% over the last quarter.

TWGGX - Focused Global Growth Fund Investor Class holds 87K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IMFL - Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RI by 3.63% over the last quarter.

AVDEX - Avantis International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 35.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RI by 22.86% over the last quarter.

EZU - iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF holds 273K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares, representing an increase of 11.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RI by 6.11% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 479 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pernod Ricard. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 5.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RI is 0.70%, a decrease of 2.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.40% to 47,571K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.