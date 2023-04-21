BNP PARIBAS EXANE Maintains MT (AMS:MT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE maintained coverage of MT (AMS:MT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.54% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for MT is $38.07. The forecasts range from a low of $30.98 to a high of $46.01. The average price target represents an increase of 41.54% from its latest reported closing price of $26.90.

The projected annual revenue for MT is $62,894MM, a decrease of 21.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 1,200K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FDMLX - Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds 200K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCENX - Franklin International Core Equity (IU) Fund Advisor holds 202K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares, representing a decrease of 60.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MT by 35.92% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 72K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 37.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MT by 61.43% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,147K shares, representing a decrease of 21,496.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MT by 99.42% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 529 funds or institutions reporting positions in MT. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 6.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MT is 0.24%, an increase of 0.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.03% to 97,912K shares.

