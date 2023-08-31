BNP PARIBAS EXANE Maintains Merlin Properties Socimi (XMAD:MRL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE maintained coverage of Merlin Properties Socimi (XMAD:MRL) with a Outperform recommendation.

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merlin Properties Socimi. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 5.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRL is 0.35%, a decrease of 6.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.07% to 43,318K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,408K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,733K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,651K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRL by 3.62% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 3,640K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,345K shares, representing an increase of 8.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRL by 3.68% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,648K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,559K shares, representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRL by 3.00% over the last quarter.

POSAX - Global Real Estate Securities Fund holds 2,080K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

