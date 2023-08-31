BNP PARIBAS EXANE Maintains Klepierre (EPA:LI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE maintained coverage of Klepierre (EPA:LI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.26% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Klepierre is 23.42. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $29.82. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.26% from its latest reported closing price of 24.21.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Klepierre is 1,151MM, a decrease of 26.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.38.

Klepierre Maintains 7.23% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.23%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Klepierre. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 8.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LI is 0.29%, an increase of 12.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.09% to 29,909K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,484K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,484K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LI by 0.07% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,222K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,262K shares, representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LI by 2.11% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,631K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,441K shares, representing an increase of 11.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LI by 18.77% over the last quarter.

POSAX - Global Real Estate Securities Fund holds 1,256K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares, representing an increase of 26.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LI by 47.03% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,129K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.